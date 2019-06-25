Bronx man who allegedly hit correction officer with pipe indicted on charges he slashed his children’s necks

BRONX — A Bronx dad accused of slitting his 12-year-old son’s throat and pinning his teenage teenage stepdaughter to the wall of a shower, then slashing her, was indicted on attempted murder charges Tuesday.

Carlos Camilo, 43, also allegedly attacked a correction officer during a bedside arraignment at St. Barnabas Hospital, officials said. He wen into a bathroom, ripped a pipe off the wall and allegedly hit a correction officer in the head with it. The officer needed 13 stitches.

“In a chilling act of violence, the defendant allegedly tried to kill his 12-year-old son and teen stepdaughter by slashing their necks with a knife,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. A few days after the attack, the defendant allegedly assaulted two Correction Officers while trying to escape from custody. We will pursue justice for these innocent siblings and for the Correction Officers who were attacked while performing their duty.”

Camilo was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, attempted escape in the first degree and resisting arrest.

He allegedly attacked his children after their mother talked to him about ending their relationship. Camilo’s son was in bed when he was attacked.

The mother and the children fled the apartment after they were slashed. Camilo barricaded himself inside the apartment and slashed himself before NYPD officers were able to remove him.