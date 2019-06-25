Body of missing YouTube star ‘Etika’ found in NYC

NEW YORK — A YouTube star has been found dead after he was reported missing, police confirmed Tuesday.

Desmond Amofah, 29, also known as Etika, was last heard from by phone on the night of June 19, police said.

Following Amofah’s disappearance, a backpack and phone believed to be his were recovered on the Manhattan Bridge, according to police sources.

During the search for Amofah, a body of an unidentified man was pulled from the East River Monday evening, the NY Post reported.

Amofah had more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he vlogs about video games.

He vanished after posting a video to his channel in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts, prompting concern among his fans. The video has since been taken down.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.”