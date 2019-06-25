Arrest made in death of a dad visiting the Bronx for his sister’s baby shower

THE BRONX — Police arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday in connection to the death of an Alabama dad who was in the Bronx for his sister’s baby shower.

Jimmy Rosario was charged with assault in connection to the June 16 death.

Troy Scott, a 40-year-old father of two, was killed after a fight inside the Kennedy Fried Chicken at East 169th Street and Prospect Avenue spilled into the street.

Scott’s father had a message for his son’s killer.

“I forgive him. I don’t love him. I don’t hate him. But I forgive what he did,” he previously told PIX11. “I’ll go with you to the police. Make sure you get there safe, nobody do nothing to you. Because I’m gonna let you know. I’ll go with you but you’re gonna stand trial and pay for what you did.”