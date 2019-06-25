53 murals painted all over the city in preparation for World Pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall raids, the Lisa Project NYC and its supporting partner Macy’s teamed up with local artists to paint the town!

Artists, both local and international, were selected to create murals within the five boroughs of New York City that reflect and honor the beauty, struggle and strides of the LGBTQIA+ community.

PIX11's Craig Treadway hits the streets and talks to co-founder and curator of the Lisa Project, Wayne Rada as well as one of the artists, Sam Kirk, about the murals and the stories behind them.