13-year-old boy arrested after knocking NJ mom unconscious: prosecutors

PASSAIC, N.J. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly assaulting a mother and her son in New Jersey last week.

It happened on June 19 around 5 p.m. on Lexington Avenue near Monroe Street in Passaic.

A 13-year-old boy and his mother were walking along Lexington Avenue, when another teen approached them, the prosecutor’s office said.

When the mother stepped in front of the suspect, he struck her, causing the woman to temporarily lose consciousness and fall to the sidewalk, according to prosecutors.

The woman’s son was then struck in the face, authorities said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for facial fractures and a concussion, prosecutors said.

The juvenile faces charges of aggravated assault and simple assault. He has since been released to his parents pending an appearance in Family Court.

The teen had been allegedly bullying the woman’s son, NJ.com reports.

Passaic mayor, Hector C. Lora told PIX11 he has met with local authorities and the school administration as investigation remains ongoing.

“As both a father and a husband I am outraged over this incident as Mayor these are things you wish would never occur in your city or anywhere. This incident is being taken extremely seriously I have met with and spoken personally with the family, I have met with my Chief of Police, local officials and school administration as well as board members to make sure there is accountability and that this family receives justice as well as any help and resources we can provide. The details regarding what led up to this incident remain under investigation however one thing is very clear what occurred to this mother is unacceptable and whatever we need to do as a city, as a community to do better by our families and our children we will do.”