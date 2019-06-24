Woman fatally struck by truck in Chelsea hit-and-run: police

Woman fatally struck by truck in hit-and-run in Chelsea, police say. (Citizen App)

CHELSEA — A woman is dead after being struck by a truck that fled the scene in Manhattan Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the 33-year-old woman was struck by the truck around 10:20 a.m. near West 23rd Street and 6th Avenue, around the Chelsea/Flatiron District border.

Although not confirmed that the woman was riding a bicycle, one can be seen laying on the ground at the scene in Citizen App video.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in serious condition but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police said the truck fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

