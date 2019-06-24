Video shows gunman open fire while running across Bronx street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire while running across a busy street in the Bronx.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Watson Avenue and Ward Avenue in the Bronx.

Surveillance footage shows the gunman running across the street multiple times as he fired his gun before getting into a gray Mercedes Benz SUV being driven by an unknown individual and fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The individual is described as a male who was last seen wearing dark colored clothing. There was no description for the driver of the SUV.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).