Vehicle on fire on Mario Cuomo Bridge; thick smoke billows into sky

Posted 3:36 PM, June 24, 2019

A blazing vehicle blocked traffic on the Mario Cuomo Bridge on Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Initially just the right lane of the bridge was blocked because of the flaming vehicle, but all lanes were quickly shut down.

It’s not clear what caused the fire to start.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

The New York State Thruway Authority has advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

