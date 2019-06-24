Vehicle on fire on Mario Cuomo Bridge; thick smoke billows into sky

A blazing vehicle blocked traffic on the Mario Cuomo Bridge on Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Initially just the right lane of the bridge was blocked because of the flaming vehicle, but all lanes were quickly shut down.

It’s not clear what caused the fire to start.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

The New York State Thruway Authority has advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

LOWER HUDSON VALLEY: Vehicle on fire: NB on I-87 on MARIO CUOMO BRIDGE: Right lane blocked — NYSThruwayTRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) June 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.