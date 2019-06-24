U.S. Navy sailor from New Jersey dies in Afghanistan

MIDLAND PARK, NJ — A 27-year-old New Jersey man serving in the U.S. Navy died in Afghanistan, officials said.

Kevin Yali, who’d been deployed four times, died on June 19, according to his obituary. He was killed by a mortar, northjersey.com reports.

He’d lived in Midland Park for the last 19 years.

Yali leaves behind his parents, Oscar and Daisy Yali, as well as siblings Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino. He also leaves behind godparents Fabian and Wanda Rojas.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home. It will be followed by a service at 8 p.m.

Donations in Yali’s memory may be addressed to The Yali Family at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office expressed their condolences in a tweet.

“The #MCPONJ would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of #KevinYali , of Midland Park, who passed away Wednesday while serving our country as a member of the U.S Navy in Afghanistan. #RIP and thank you for your service.”