Tinder shows its ‘pride’ with 30-foot rainbow slide in Flatiron District

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — The popular dating app Tinder has installed a rainbow slide in Manhattan to celebrate Pride Week.

Tinder opened the “Pride Slide” to the public Monday in Flatiron Plaza, by Madison Square Park on East 23rd Street, where Pride-goers can ride down the 30-foot slide, which is meant to represent “the 30 U.S. states that still do not protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination,” the company said.

After going down the slide, guests are encouraged to “slide into their senators’ DMs” with an email urging the lawmakers to support the Equality Act, which also triggers a donation from Tinder to the Human Rights Campaign.

The Equality Act is a piece of legislation that would introduce federal protections against discrimination for members of the LGBTQ community. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill back in May and now needs to be voted on by the Republican-controlled senate.

In addition to the NYC slide installation, Tinder users in the U.S. will see an in-app #RightToLove PSA. If they swipe right, users will be directed to HRC’s website where they can easily send an email to their senator asking them to support the Equality Act.

Earlier this year, Tinder released an update that allows users to select up to three sexual orientations from an initial list that includes Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Asexual, Demisexual, Pansexual, Queer and Questioning.