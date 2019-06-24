Steal her style: Get inspired by Lady Gaga’s home decor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Lady Gaga preps to take the stage at the Apollo Theater for the first time, you can bet the bold and daring music artist will make a statement in more ways than one. Her style has always caught the eyes of many. But when it comes to her home retreat, Gaga's style is almost unexpected.

Celebrity Designer, Courtney Cachet, describes the decor as rustic, and luxe--and you can get the same look for your home for less.

Courtney’s tips will have you living like Gaga in no time.