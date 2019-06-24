Staten Island man accused of killing woman, her children allegedly head-butts cop

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — A 36-year-old Staten Island man accused of killing a woman and her children inside their Staten Island home allegedly head-butted an NYPD officer when he was on his way to court Monday.

Shane Walker was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon for the deaths. Ivan Walker, 2; Elia Walker, 3 and Alla Ausheva, 37, were found dead in a house on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue on Saturday. Police say Walker is believed to be the children’s father and lived with them in the home.

He was taken into custody Saturday after he was found walking along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

The officer Walker allegedly head-butted Monday along with another cop injured in the struggle were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Walked was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for a psychiatric evaluation.

Walker and Ausheva were both in the military.