Search continues for boy who disappeared 20 years ago

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Union County Prosecutor’s Office released a sketch on Monday of what a boy who went missing in 1999 would look like today.

Kevin Sabir Barthrop was 2 years old when he went missing back in June of 1999. He was last seen near his home on the 100 block of Chilton Street.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have released an updated sketch of what Barthrop might look like at 22 years old.

The image has been shared by local, county and federal authorities online and in the neighborhood where Barthrop was last seen leading up to his disappearance.

The individuals believed to have information about Barthrop’s “fate” are said to be living in the Essex and Union counties, the in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Barthrop being found or an arrest and indictment being made in connection with this matter; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Those with information can also contact Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287 or Sgt. Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491.