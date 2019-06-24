Phillies snap 7-game losing skid with 13-7 win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 13-7 Monday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Zach Eflin (7-7) struggled through five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits but got a rare outburst from his offense. The Phillies scored only 15 runs total during their losing streak.

Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith each hit solo homers for the Mets.

Steven Matz (5-6) got roughed up again in Philadelphia. The lefty gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He’s 0-4 with an 8.18 ERA in six career starts in Philly’s hitter-friendly ballpark. Matz didn’t record an out and allowed eight runs — six earned — against the Phillies on April 16.

The Phillies had lost 16 of 22 since May 29, going from first in the NL East to second place behind Atlanta.

They went ahead to stay against the Mets on Franco’s 10th homer in the fifth, a two-run shot to straightaway center that made it 7-6. Segura’s RBI double on a liner misplayed by Jeff McNeil in right field made it 8-6. Segura had four hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single off Brooks Pounders extended the lead to 9-6 in the sixth. J.T. Realmuto snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a triple to center before Hernandez’s hit. Hernandez stole second and scored on Franco’s single for a 10-6 lead.

Bruce’s second career pinch-hit homer was a two-run shot that made it 12-6.

Bryce Harper, back in the No. 3 spot in the lineup after leading off for a few games, had a pair of RBI doubles. Franco was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Phillies had a season-high 19 hits.