NJ woman reunited with 1975 Volkswagen she drove in high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Growing up in Virginia in the 1990's, Amanda Dorset drove a 1975 purple Volkswagen Beetle in high school, a car she’d never forget.

"I loved it!" exclaimed Dorset today. "I’ve always really thought about the Volkswagen always because I mean I was 16. Remember when you were 16? You know, you have memories and those were fun memories."

She’s owned 11 Volkswagens since, along with a matching bag or two, shoes, decor and even her dog is named for a vintage Jetta, known as the Bora.

Her first love even led to true love. She and her husband share a love for Volkswagens. She had a wedding cake made for her groom. It was a replica of her purple VW Beetle.

"That’s our common denominator," she smiled.

When she went home for the holidays this year, she heard from an old friend.

"[He] text me a picture and said I think this might be your car? And as soon as I looked at it and I saw the color and I saw the wheels. I knew exactly," she said.

He sent a photo of her old Beetle listed on Facebook for sale. Her name decal was still stuck on the back windshield.

She tracked down the owner and begged him to sell the car back. Then, $400 and almost 2-decades later, it’s now parked in her family’s driveway. And after all this time, she may have been the last person behind the wheel.

"The car has not been registered since we had it. The car is still titled in my moms name," she said. "It’s in rough shape. Luckily not too much rust on the outside but the inside, I fell through the floor trying to clean it out."

Dorset spent Mother’s Day cleaning out her old Volkswagen. She's working on a plan to bring it home to New Jersey.