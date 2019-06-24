New York Post Columnist Steve Dunleavy dead at 81

NEW YORK —Steve Dunleavy, a columnist who spent over 40 years at the New York Post, died Monday at his home on Long Island at the age of 81.

“Steve Dunleavy was one of the greatest reporters of all time,” said Rupert Murdoch, owner of The Post.

Dunleavy’s reporting over the years includes interviewers with Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F. Kennedy; the “Boston Strangler” Albert DeSalvo; and members of Elvis Presley’s entourage who revealed the superstar’s drug addiction.

He was also a correspondent for the tabloid-style TV show “A Current Affair.”

Dunleavy is survived by his wife, Gloria, and their sons, Peter and Sean.