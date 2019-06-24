New York and New Jersey ranked least patriotic states in America

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, some New York and New Jersey residents may be skipping out on the firework-filled festivities.

According to a WalletHub survey released Monday, New York and New Jersey are the two least patriotic states in the country.

The survey evaluated each state based on two categories: military engagement and civic engagement. Within each category, the states were compared with different indicators of patriotism, such as share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential elections and veterans per 1,000 civilian adults.

New Jersey came in last place, making it the least patriotic state in the United States. New York ranked 49th.

Neither state has very many veterans per capita compared to other states in the country. New York also has the 47th worst volunteer rate.

New Hampshire clinched the top spot on the list. The state is followed by Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho.

WalletHub noted red states tend to be more patriotic than blue states.