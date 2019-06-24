Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach

A woman is dead after being struck by a truck that fled the scene in Chelsea Monday morning. Plus, a mom whose child was sick all weekend speaks out after an E. coli bacteria scare in Long Beach. Ayana Harry has these stories and more on Midday with Muller.

