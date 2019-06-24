A woman is dead after being struck by a truck that fled the scene in Chelsea Monday morning. Plus, a mom whose child was sick all weekend speaks out after an E. coli bacteria scare in Long Beach. Ayana Harry has these stories and more on Midday with Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
Midday with Muller: Body found on Long Beach; Cardi B indicted on charges in alleged fight at Queens strip club
-
Midday with Muller: Investigation into death of trans woman at Rikers
-
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
-
Midday with Muller: 2 stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhattan worker critically injured
-
Midday with Muller: Firecrackers go off in subway train, MTA rolls out OMNY payment system
-
-
Midday with Muller: Cadet dead after crash near West Point
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
Midday with Muller: J’ouvert shooting sentencing, large crowds at BTS pop-up
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens of children hospitalized in pepper spray incident at Jersey City school
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes
-
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
Midday with Muller: Drug bust shootout, more debris falls from the No. 7 train
-
Midday with Muller: Third round of storms on the way; teen arrested in hit-and-run of NJ cop