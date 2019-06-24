Man thrown onto highway after car flips multiple times in Long Island crash: police

HAUPPAUGE, L.I. — A driver suffered serious injuries, while his passenger suffered minor injuries, after he lost control of his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway early Monday, causing the car to flip, throwing him onto the road, police said.

Authorities said Hugo Chavez, 30, was driving his Honda sedan westbound on the Long Island Expressway Monday around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control of the car between exits 55 and 56.

The car rolled over multiple times and Chavez was ejected from the vehicle onto the right lane of the highway, police said. The car eventually crashed into the woods off the highway.

Two bystanders rushed to pull Chavez off the highway, according to police. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

Melqui Misael Chevez Rivas, 22, was a front-seat passenger in the car and remained in the vehicle throughout the whole ordeal. Chevez Rivas was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The car has been impounded for a safety check and an investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.