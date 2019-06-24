Man fatally shot in the neck inside Harlem deli across the street from hospital

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 29-year-old Bronx man was gunned down inside a Harlem deli on Monday night, police said.

Leroy Phinazee was shot in the neck and shoulder inside Funfair Deli on Lenox Avenue near West 137th Street, officials said.

The man was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he succumbed to his injuries.

Phinazee was not employed at the deli.

No arrests have been made.

This is not the first fatality at a Manhattan deli this month. A bodega worker was stabbed to death in Inwood on Wednesday night after he confronted a group of men outside the store.

