‘Junior’ killer Jonaiki also lands in solitary confinement on Rikers Island

THE BRONX — Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, the Trinitarios gang member convicted of slicing the jugular vein of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was also thrown into solitary confinement on Rikers Island, PIX11 News has learned.

He joins another convicted killer from the Junior case, Jose Muniz, in the punitive segregation area at Rikers’ George R. Vierno Center.

Two sources told PIX11 Martinez Estrella was actually put in “the box” before he was convicted of first-degree murder because of an argument he had with a correction officer.

Less than a week after the June 14th conviction, Muniz — who wielded a machete during the mob attack on Junior — was transferred from the Manhattan Detention Center and thrown in solitary confinement on Rikers, after he allegedly assaulted a correction officer and dislocated the man’s shoulder.

At the time, Muniz reportedly said he had nothing to lose.

Martinez Estrella and Muniz will he among five men sentenced for murder and gang conspiracy convictions on July 16th.

Eight other men are supposed to face trial on charges of murder in the second degree, although Bronx District Attorney’s Óffice officials said the office is open to discussions about potential plea deals.

Junior was attacked by a mob of accused gang members and killed on June 20, 2018.