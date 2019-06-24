Gotham Cheer kicks off NYC WorldPride Week in PIX Plaza

The members of Gotham Cheer volunteer their time to help the LGBTQ community--especially the youth.  They will spread cheer at Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 26 for the WorldPride Opening Ceremony and Concert.    To support the work they do, go to https://www.facebook.com/GothamCheer/

