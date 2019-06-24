FBI hoping clip of ’74 ransom call helps solve disappearance of 14-year-old NJ girl

NEWARK, N.J. — The FBI and Burlington County authorities are hoping an enhanced version of an audio clip can help solve the mystery of what happened to a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who disappeared in 1974.

Margaret Ellen Fox was last seen getting off a bus in Mount Holly, where she was to meet someone who had answered her ad for a baby-sitter. She had traveled from her home in Burlington City, about seven miles away.

Hours later, her parents received a call from a man who appeared to be asking for $10,000.

“$10,000 might be a lot of bread, but your daughter’s life is the buttered topping,” the man says on the short clip .

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts after June 24, 1974, is asked to call the FBI Newark Field Office at (973) 792-3000 or Burlington City Police Department at (609) 386-0262, extension 211.