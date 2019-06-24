Families belongings destroyed after NYCHA apartment floods 3 times in less than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A New York City Housing Authority apartment flooded on Tuesday, on Friday and again on Saturday.

Stephen Wise Towers resident Felicia Sanchez said she wasn't able to save anything.

"There was nobody home, so the water just kept piling up," she said. "I received a call at noon to come back home, that there was a flood. People could see it from the outside. They could see it coming from the bricks."

Her daughters, ages 4 and 5, were at school. All of their toys, clothing and books were destroyed.

“I need rain boots in my home. It was ridiculous," Sanchez said.

She said workers from the city did come to the apartment to inspect it, but that there's no permanent plan in place. She's not sure where she and her daughters can go now.

A NYCHA spokesperson says "Ms. Sanchez will be transferred to a temporary apartment as staff works to install new floor tiles, new kitchen cabinets, and paints the apartment. And nycha made repairs to clear stoppages on Friday and Saturday. At the time, staff and plumbers responded to clean and complete repairs."

Sanchez wants a transfer. PIX11 will make sure a permanent plan is in place to help the Sanchez family.

