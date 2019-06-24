Commuter alert: Road work on 11th Ave. resumes Monday morning

The NYC Department of Transportation is advising motorists plan ahead if they expect to be driving on Manhattan’s west side, as work on 11th Avenue resumes Monday morning.

Work begins 5 a.m. Monday, June 24 as the DOT continues its conversion of 11th Avenue to one-way southbound traffic between West 57th Street and West 52nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

Workers will be changing pavement markings and traffic signs, with the work expected to take about a week, officials said.

Monday’s road work is a continuation of the city’s ongoing project to help improve traffic flow for vehicles bound for the Lincoln Tunnel, enhancing safety for all roadway users.

Earlier this month, drivers were met with confusion when the same stretch of 11th Avenue seemingly changed to one-way overnight without much warning.

Later this summer, DOT is also planning to install new pedestrian islands on the west side of 11th Avenue, as well as a protected bike lane on the west side of the avenue, between West 57th Street and West 43rd Street, officials said.