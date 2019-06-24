Cabán looks to upset establishment in Queens DA race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It is the 11th hour and the stakes are high in the race for Queens District Attorney. On Tuesday, Queens Democrats registered to vote in the primary will head to the polls to pick from 6 candidates.

While Queens Borough President Melinda Katz bears the name recognition, it is the latest arrival to the race who gained the most momentum by racking up endorsements both locally and nationally and the one who has the potential to create a serious upset in a very important seat.

31 year old Tiffany Cabán is a Progressive Democrat fighting for criminal justice reform. She’s been a public defender in Manhattan for the last 7 years and identifies as a Queer Latina and her family hails from Puerto Rico. Her father an elevator mechanic and her mother took care of neighborhood kids. Cabán said her story is more than just identity politics, but one that is a reflection of the demographics of the most diverse borough in the country.

“It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a hard road. As a 31 year old queer Latina from a working class family there are so many barriers in place to keep people like me from even entering these kinds of spaces and when you do there’s constant pushback,” explains Cabán in her first sit down interview with PIX11.

With more than 300 volunteers hitting the pavement and knocking on doors on her behalf, Cabán says her campaign is as grassroots as it gets. Her friend and campaign advisor, Divya Sundaam, said getting her to run happened organically over a lunch discussing politics with friend. A text message and some planning led to where we see the campaign today.

Cabán's agenda is a progressive one, particularly for a District Attorney’s seat and one that has not seen change in the 28 years with the late Richard Brown in office.

“I would argue that what we’ve been doing has not been working. It has just been perpetuating our system of mass incarceration,” said Cabán.

Cabán's impact appears to be considerable one because her biggest opponent, Melinda Katz, Queens Borough President is responded by releasing an ad attacking Cabán's approach to to criminal justice reform.