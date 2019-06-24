Boy hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights shooting might never walk again, father says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 11-year-old boy who was one of two people shot by stray bullets on a Brooklyn street Thursday might be paralyzed, his father told PIX11 News Monday.

The father said the boy has been suffering paralysis and he’s not sure if his son will ever walk again.

The child was on the sidewalk of Schenectady Avenue near Lincoln Place around 7 p.m. on June 20, when he was hit somewhere around his right shoulder and critically injured, officials said. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the knee.

According to a school official, the boy was a fifth grader at New Bridges Elementary School and was supposed to graduate Friday morning.

Neither of them were the intended target of the shooter, police said.

Angel Eaddy, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault, two counts of criminal use of a weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment, in the shooting, authorities said Friday.

So far this month, there have been a rash of shootings involving innocent bystanders.

June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot on a basketball court in Bushwick

June 5 – A 7-year-old Bronx boy shot in leg

June 5 – Two women were shot in a Queens home

June 7 – East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.

June 10 – Hamilton Heights victim Winston McKay killed while walking his dog

June 12 – Woman shot in the Bronx on Williamsbridge Road.

June 20 -11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man shot in Crown Heights

As police continue to tout historically low crime numbers and New York being “the safest big city,” shooting incidents are bucking that trend. As of June 16, they are up 24% year-to-date, according to the latest statistics.

