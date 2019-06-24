Activists, elected officials in tri-state push back against possible mass deportations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Queens to Newark, New Jersey, immigrant rights activists along with a number of elected officials are taking a stand against President Donald Trump's threat to start mass deportations.

The President has given congress two weeks to come up with an immigration plan to stop the deportation of thousands of families in the United States.

"We want to say this will not break out resolve, but make us come together even more,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “We will become more and more focused in protecting residents here in the city of Newark."

Trump initially said he would deport people with a prior deportation order starting this past weekend, but at the last minute said he was willing to give Congress two weeks to come up with a solution - or else.

"I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes," he tweeted. "Probably won't happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Queens to discuss immigration, has been credited with pushing the President to temporarily stop the deportations.

"I said look,” said Pelosi. “You're scaring the children of America, not just in those families but their neighbors and their communities. You're scaring the children."

At Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, a number of activists rallied for immigrant rights.

"We wanted to make sure that our community understood not only their rights, but that they were loved and that there is no way we are going to stand still and let the president deport our families,” said State Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz.

Cruz was once an undocumented immigrant brought to this country when she was a child

"It reminds of what it was like to be 13 years old and live under the threat that my mother might be picked up," she said. "Today, after that announcement was made, we have 13 and 14 year olds feeling that way all around our state, all around our country."

Congress has two weeks to come up with a solution, but their calendar has them leaving by the end of this week for a Fourth of July recess.