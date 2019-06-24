2 men wounded when gunshots break out in the Bronx: police

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx— Two men were wounded Sunday night in the Bronx when multiple gunshots were fired, police said Monday.

The shootings took place near West 230th Street and Godwin Terrace around 8:30 p.m., resulting in a 21-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg and another man being shot in the knee, authorities said.

According to police, both men were taken to a nearby hospital in the Bronx and are expected to survive.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
