OCEAN CITY, N.J. — No injuries were reported after a small aircraft crashed in Ocean City, New Jersey Sunday morning.

It happened at about 10 a.m. near the Ocean City Municipal Airport, the Ocean City Fire Department said.

Picture shows the small plane appears to have nosedived into a grassy field.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

