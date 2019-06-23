Person of interest sought after Alabama man dies in Bronx street fight

The BRONX — Police are looking to identify a person of interest after an Alabama man died during a fight in a Bronx street earlier this month.

Authorities responded to a fight in progress in near East 169 Street and Prospect Avenue in the Bronx on June 16.

When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Troy Scott laying on the street, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The person of interest is described to be a man, 5-feet 7-inches and was seen fleeing in a red vehicle south on Prospect Avenue.

