Man arrested after woman, 2 young children found dead in Staten Island home

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — Police arrested a 36-year-old Staten Island man for the murders of a woman and two young children found dead Saturday morning.

Shane Walker was charged with murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities were called to a house along Palisade Street, near Lily Pond Avenue in Arrochar shortly before around 10:30 a.m. due to an assault in progress, police said.

When they arrived, authorities found the residence filled with smoke. A small fire was extinguished by authorities, police said.

Officers found the bodies of Ivan Walker, 2; Elia Walker, 3 and Alla Ausheva, 37, in the home. A source told PIX11’s Nicole Johnson they were found on the bed, face down. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was an active member of the Air Force, the source said.