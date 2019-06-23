‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Teairra Marí arrested in Queens: sources

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Teairra Marí was arrested in Queens early Saturday and hit with a variety of charges by police, according to law enforcement sources.

She was allegedly intoxicated while behind the wheel when the tire on the front passenger side of her car dislodged, sources said. Marí, 31, allegedly drove through the Queens Midtown Tunnel with just three wheels on her car.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was arrested on Borden Avenue near 5th Street around 3 a.m., law enforcement sources said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, violation of court-ordered ignition interlock, illegal tinted windows, illegal operation of a vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Law enforcement sources said Marí had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.304, more than three times the legal limit.

Rapper 50 Cent posted about her arrest on his Instagram.