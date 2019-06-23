Long Beach schools closed Monday amid water issue as student diagnosed with suspected E.coli infection

LONG BEACH, NY — Multiple Long Beach schools will be closed Monday after a student was diagnosed with a suspected E.coli infection amid a boil water alert.

The bacteria was detected in city water during routine testing on Friday.

“In an abundance of caution, we are going to close East, West, and Lindell schools tomorrow, Monday, June 24th,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gallagher wrote in a statement. “Although we can provide adequate bottled water for students and staff to drink, we cannot guarantee proper handwashing among students. Even though this is really precautionary, and we have been assured by the city that they hope that the alert will be lifted soon, we do not want to take any chances with the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Lido, Pre-K, Long Beach Middle School, and Long Beach High School will remain open. Their water comes from a different source.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the state Office of Emergency Management to deliver tens of thousands of bottle of water to Long Beach.

Resident should boil tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing hands when preparing food and bathing infants.