Flying Wallendas safely cross Times Square on a high wire

NEW YORK — Imagine crossing Times Square on a high wire between skyscrapers, 25 stories above the pavement.

This was a reality Sunday for two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas circus family. Their latest daredevil stunt was streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Thousands packed Times Square to watch it happen.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he was nervous. His sister, Lijana Wallenda, joined him for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

The siblings walked from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.

They wore tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.