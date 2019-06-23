2 shot by man riding Citi Bike in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two people were hurt after a man on a Citi Bike fired shots at them in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Police said man was riding a Citi Bike on Lexington and Tompkins avenues on June 7, when approached a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

He then proceeded to display a firearm and discharged it towards the victims about six times, according to police.

The male victim was struck once in his right foot and the woman was struck once on her right leg, police said.

They were both taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

