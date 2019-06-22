Woman, 2 children found dead in Staten Island home

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — A woman and two children were found dead in a Staten Island home Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to a house along Palisade Street, near Lily Pond Avenue in Arrochar shortly before 11 a.m., cops said.

When they arrived, officers found two young boys, ages 2 and 3, and a woman in her 30s face down on the bed, a source familiar with the investigation said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say their deaths appear to be suspicious. The children may have been drowned, the source said.

