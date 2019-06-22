Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care

Posted 10:47 PM, June 22, 2019, by

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON — David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.