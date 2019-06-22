What to do if ICE shows up at your door

NEW YORK — Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to arrest and deport about 2,000 families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities, including New York City on Sunday.

What do you do if ICE or police knock on your door?

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) prepared a list of resources for immigrants confronted by ICE or law enforcements.

Know your rights:

Don’t open the door, but be calm. Opening the door does not give them permission to come inside, but it is safer to speak to ICE through the door.

Ask what they are there for (and ask for an interpreter if you need one.)

If they ask to enter, ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge . If so, ask to see it (through a window or slip it under the door).

. If so, ask to see it (through a window or slip it under the door). If there’s no warrant signed by a judge, you may refuse to let them in. Ask them to leave any information at the door.

If they force their way in, don’t resist. Tell everyone in the residence to remain silent.

If you are arrested, remain silent and don’t sign anything until you speak to a lawyer.

If you are on probation with a search condition, law enforcement is allowed to enter your home.

An ICE administrative warrant (Form I-200,I-205) does not allow officers to enter a home without consent.

Know your rights if immigration agents show up at your door. Conozca sus derechos si agentes de immigración llegan a su puerta. pic.twitter.com/ik5DF3yZHP — ACLU (@ACLU) June 22, 2019

Elected officials, including New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio opposed the raid plans and are advising everyone to know their rights and what to do if ICE knocks on your door.

In NYC, if you or a loved one have concerns and want to access free, safe immigration legal help, don’t hesitate to reach out. ActionNYC can be reached at 1-800- 354-0365 on Sunday, June 23. You can also call 311 and say “ActionNYC.”

The Liberty Defense Team is also accessible at 1-800-566-7636.