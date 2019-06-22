Teen arrested in killing of Inwood bodega worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in the murder of a bodega employee in Inwood, officials said Saturday.

Police say Jose Paniagua, of the Bronx, was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities released surveillance footage of a man wanted in the stabbing death of a Manhattan bodega worker.

Mohamed Nassar Awawdah, 28, was just months away from becoming a father when he was fatally stabbed in the chest Wednesday night.

The bodega employee confronted a group of men loitering outside the Dyckman Kwik Stop in Inwood. When he told them to keep it moving, one of the individuals stabbed him in the chest, police sources told PIX11.

Newly released videos show the man believed to be part of the group outside the bodega, seemingly threatening someone while talking to three people, possibly his friends.