Pedestrian hit and killed in Queens Saturday morning

Posted 4:00 PM, June 22, 2019, by

QUEENSBORO HILL, Queens — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning while crossing the street, officers said.

Police said the man was crossing Main Street between 59th Avenue and 60th Avenue when he was struck by a Honda Accord driven by a 62-year-old man.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene until authorities arrived and refused medical attention.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

