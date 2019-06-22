Man’s neck slashed in Bronx assault Friday

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — A man was slashed in the neck early Friday morning during a dispute inside a home in the Bronx, according to police.

They said the victim, 22, was punched in the face and body by three men inside 2037 Grand Concourse. One of the men cut the victim in the neck with a sharp object.

All three men fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The first individual is male; 25 to 35 years old; 5 feet, 9 inches to 10 inches tall; last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater and light blue jeans.

The second individual is male; 25 to 35 years old; 5 feet 6 inches tall; last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black shirt.

The third individual is male; 25 to 35 years old; 6 feet tall; last seen wearing a white shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).