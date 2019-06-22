Mermaid parade takes over Coney Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND — It was a parade of spandex and sequins, pearly tops and "scales" bottoms — and tons of fins and feet.

It’s the 37th annual Mermaid Parade: one of the most creative, wildest and zaniest parades in all of New York City.

There were creatures of the sea, young and old, celebrating the art, culture and pride of Brooklyn and beyond.

And of course it always features some free-spirited, bare-breasted mermaids as well.

“I feel so free and it’s very interesting, the different responses,” a topless woman named Jennifer told PIX11 News.

There was the "Merdi" Gras L Train Brass Band, a couple of dirty martinis and the age of aquarium and so much more:

Top-hatted Dick Zigun started the parade in 1983 to make a name for Coney Island’s art scene, and it has just grown and grown.

This year, the parade boasted 3,000 participants, 12 marching bands and even more spectators that last year’s record-setting crowd of 825-thousand spectators.

“With both of our credibility, we can make up a number, what do you think, 849,000 this year?” Zigun asked, tongue firmly planted in cheek.

But how in the world can these judges figure out who wins the award for best, most outrageous, most creative costume?

PIX11 asked the Chief Justice Mark Alhadeff.

“We have incredibly incompetent judges and we eventually just throw a dart,” the chief justice said.

The results of the costume contest will be announced in a few weeks in a zany event, better than the Academy Awards, according to the judges.