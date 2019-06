TRIBECA, Manhattan — A 55-year-old man was slashed in the throat during an attempted robbery at a TriBeCa subway station Saturday night, according to police.

Officials say it happened on the northbound platform inside the Franklin Street Station where the No. 1 train stops at around 8:40 p.m.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. Police say is expected to survive.

