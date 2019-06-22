Man shot, killed outside Brooklyn apartment building

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a Brooklyn apartment building early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in front of the Cooper Houses on Jackson Street in East Williamsburg just after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police found 27-year-old Jonathan Ramos with gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.