Man shot, killed outside Brooklyn apartment building

Posted 9:40 AM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, June 22, 2019

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a Brooklyn apartment building early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in front of the Cooper Houses on Jackson Street in East Williamsburg just after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police found 27-year-old Jonathan Ramos with gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.