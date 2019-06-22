Long Beach residents told to boil water after E. coli found

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — People in the Long Island community of Long Beach are being advised to boil their water after the bacteria E. coli was detected in the water supply.

Long Beach city officials said the boil-water advisory was issued after routine water testing Friday indicated that E. coli was present in some areas.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he directed the state Office of Emergency Management to deliver 30,000 bottles of water to of Long Beach on Friday.

“Yesterday afternoon, Nassau County officials informed the State Office of Emergency Management that E. coli was found in Long Beach’s drinking water supply. I immediately directed the State Office of Emergency Management to deliver 30,000 bottles of water to residents of Long Beach, and we are prepared to send more water today and tomorrow as needed. Additionally, State Health Commissioner Zucker has been in regular contact with the Nassau County health commissioner and has offered whatever assistance is needed. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of New Yorkers and we will continue to coordinate closely with local officials and provide any resources necessary until this situation is fully resolved.”

The Democratic governor said the state would send more water Saturday and Sunday as needed. Nassau County officials were distributing bottled water as well.

Long Beach residents are being told to boil tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing hands when preparing food and bathing infants.