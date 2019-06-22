Black bear enters Montana home, nestles down for a nap in the closet

MISSOULA, Mont. — A family in Montana woke up Friday morning to an unexpected guest in their home.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home just before 6 a.m. for reports of a black bear stuck inside.

When deputies arrived they discovered the bear had opened the mudroom door, entered the residence and somehow managed to lock the deadbolt.

Unable to leave, the bear began ripping the room apart before climbing up into the closet for a nap, authorities said.

Deputies then knocked on the mudroom window, however the bear appeared unimpressed. He responded by slowly stretching, yawning and looking lazily toward the door.

Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door. Authorities said they hoped the bear would hop down from the shelf he was on and leave, but that didn’t happen. The bear merely yawned and stayed where it was.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks arrived on scene to assist. Wildlife officials tranquilized the bear so he could be relocated.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowners were happy the bear was left in good health.