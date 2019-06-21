YouTube star missing after posting disturbing video

NEW YORK — A YouTube star has been reported missing, and fans are concerned he posted a disturbing video.

Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, was last heard from by phone around 8 p.m. on June 19.

He is 29 years old, approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds.

The NYPD released the following information.

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

On Wednesday, the YouTuber released a video entitled “I’m sorry,” and shows him talking directing to the camera apologizing to family, friends and fans for letting them down.

“I’m sorry I betrayed your trust, I’m sorry I pushed you all away,” Amofah says in the video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).