LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on a Long Island beach Friday morning.

A jogger called police shortly before 5:30 a.m. after finding a body on the beach between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a woman, approximately 40 to 50 years old, facedown, wearing undergarments, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.