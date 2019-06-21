Rash of stray-bullet shootings across NYC this month left one man dead and 8 others injured

NEW YORK — A rash of stray-bullet shootings across New York City have left one man dead and several innocent bystanders injured.

A Thursday night shooting in Crown Heights that injured an 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old old man marked the eighth and ninth victims struck by stray bullets.

Within the past month, PIX11 has been aware of six other shootings that struck innocent bystanders:

June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in a basketball court in Bushwick, Brooklyn

June 5 – A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while walking with his grandmother in the Bronx.

June 5 – Two women, ages 74 and 82, were grazed by stray bullets that penetrated the window of a Queens home while they were watching the NBA finals.

June 7 – East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.

June 10 – Hamilton Heights victim Winston McKay was died after he was shot in the leg while walking. Police have since identified the alleged gunman as 20-year-old Eric Bautista.

June 12 – Woman shot in the Bronx on Williamsbridge Road.

As police continue to tout historically low crime numbers in the city, as of June 16, crime statistics show a 7% increase in shooting incidents within the past week and a 23.9% increase in shooting incidents within the past 28 days.